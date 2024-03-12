Dubai: Man caught with live snake, monkey's hand in luggage at airport

Visitors have praised the kindness of residents who helped each other out during the unstable weather
A man travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB) was caught with some of the most peculiar objects in his luggage: A live snake, a monkey's hand, a dead bird and eggs wrapped in cotton.
Dubai Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle these items believed to be used in sorcery, according to a report published in Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.
Inspectors found the traveller's luggage suspicious, so they conducted a thorough search, uncovering the shocking collection packed inside a plastic box.
Besides the snake, the bird and the monkey's hand, the authorities also seized eggs wrapped in cotton, spells, talismans, and various tools containing paper clippings — all believed to be intended for use in sorcery activities.
The confiscated items were handed over to the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai for further examination.
The Dubai Customs is committed to fighting smuggling in all its forms, said Khaled Ahmed, senior manager of Terminal 1 at the Passenger Operations Department.
The team will continue to remain vigilant and exert every effort to protect the community from harm, he said.
