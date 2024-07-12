Dubai Mall solidifies position as 'most visited place on Earth' in 2024

The court sentenced them to a month in prison and ordered their deportation
Dubai Mall is cementing its position as “the most visited place on Earth” with 57 million visitors recorded in the first half of the year as compared to 52 million visitors from January to June 2023.
Last year, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth after achieving a new attendance record of 105 million visitors for the entire 2023, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year.
In the first six months of 2024, Dubai Mall also recorded a growth in retail sales ranging from 8 to 15 per cent higher than the same period last year.
In a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Friday, Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, said: “This growth reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and partners. Dubai Mall continues to set new benchmarks in retail and leisure, drawing millions from around the world. We are committed to enhancing every aspect of the mall to constantly cement its position as a premier global destination.”
Last month, Emaar Properties announced a massive Dh1.5 billion expansion of Dubai Mall, which will include 240 new luxury stores and food and beverage outlets.
Inaugurated in 2008, Dubai Mall is the world's second largest shopping mall measuring 1.2 million square metres. It currently has more than 1,200 retail outlets, including two anchor department stores and more than 200 restaurants, as wells as entertainment and leisure attractions, including Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.
Meanwhile, paid parking has been implemented at Dubai Mall since July 1. Maximum tariff can reach up to Dh1,000 for a 24-hour parking. Some parking areas, however, remain free and there are some people who are totally exempted from paying parking fees. The barrier-free parking system is operated by Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator.
As reported by Khaleej Times, several shoppers at Dubai Mall were delighted at being able to find parking easily, and close to the entrance on the first day that the shopping destination implemented a paid parking system.
