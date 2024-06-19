Dubai Mall paid parking fees to be deducted from Salik account

This new system will improve parking availability and streamline the process, ensuring a more convenient and efficient visit for all guests
Dubai Mall parking fees will be deducted from Salik user accounts, Dubai’s toll gate operator announced Wednesday. The company said its barrier-free parking payment solution will be operational at the mall across the Fashion, Grand and Cinema parking zones from July 1.
Zabeel and Fountain Views parking locations will remain complimentary. Once the new system is implemented, motorists will enjoy free parking for four hours during the weekdays and for six over the weekends. Charges ranging from Dh20 to Dh1,000 apply after, for four to 24 hours.
“Salik’s technology will be deployed to enable a smooth, barrier-free parking experience for mall visitors. (The) … solution will feature automatic fee collection for ticketless parking, using vehicle plate recognition to deduct fees, if applicable, from Salik user accounts,” Salik said in a press statement.
The company will operate the parking payment solution at Dubai Mall for five years from July 1.
Under the agreement between the two companies, Salik is responsible for designing, financing, developing, installing and managing the parking payment collection system, while Dubai Mall provides the required local infrastructure, office space and car park maintenance across 13,000 spaces in the mall.
Salik has 4.1 million vehicles registered in its database, covering nearly 90 per cent of vehicles operating in the UAE.
The company recorded 122.8 million revenue-generating trips and a total revenue of Dh562 million in the first quarter of 2024, increasing by 8.1 per cent year-on-year which is the highest Q1 revenue-generating trips since its inception in 2007.
“This is an important step in our strategic evolution to become a global leader in sustainable and smart mobility solutions and is in line with our ambition to build out ancillary revenue streams as a long-term growth lever. Salik is ideally placed to deliver this innovative and convenient solution, which eliminates the need for gates or barriers, helping to minimise congestion,” said Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik Company.
“For us, this is only the beginning, and we look forward to building on the successes of this initiative to expand our offering to other locations,” he added.
