Dubai Mall becomes most visited place with record 105 million visitors in 2023

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 9:33 AM

Dubai Mall on Tuesday said it received a record 105 million visitors in 2023, a jump of over 19 per cent on the previous year’s 88 million. A statement issued by the Mall said that it became the most visited place globally after the record numbers in 2023.

New figures released by the mall on Tuesday also showed a staggering 20 million people visited the mall in the first two months of this year alone, with 2024 set to be another record year.

"These numbers reflect Dubai Mall's impressive status and mirrors the forward-thinking leadership and strong economy of Dubai. Our mall embodies the city's vibrant spirit and dedication to excellence, turning the leadership's vision into a reality. Being an integral part of Dubai's economic fabric, we play a crucial role in the city's success and innovation,” said Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“This wide range of nationalities not only underscored the mall's worldwide charm but also reflected the cosmopolitan culture of Dubai itself,” Alabbar added.

The mall's events and promotions in 2023 and the beginning of 2024 were a key driver of its foot traffic, as well as essential festive occasions and international celebrations. Major events like the Dubai Shopping Festival, the Dubai Food Festival and the acclaimed 3 Day Super Sale further demonstrated the mall's ability to draw and engage massive crowds.

The mall's digital footprint expanded significantly, with an Instagram following currently at 1.3 million.

The mall's customer satisfaction averaged 4.6, reflecting positive feedback from thousands of customers.

Inaugurated in 2008, Dubai Mall is the world's second largest shopping malls, measuring 1.2 million square metres. It has more than 1,200 retail outlets, including two anchor department stores, Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale's, along with over 200 international dining experiences.

ALSO READ: