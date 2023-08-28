‘Dubai makes even luxury travel affordable’: Tourism body CEO says city is now a year-round destination

Issam Kazim. Photo: KT file

Dubai is basking in the glow of record-breaking tourism numbers this year, having welcomed 8.55 million international visitors from January to June 2023. Even the summer season has not deterred tourists as the city has evolved into a year-round destination, according to a top official.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), told Khaleej Times in an interview that the city's multifaceted appeal caters to travellers of all preferences and means. Its diverse offerings significantly bolster Dubai's allure as an all-season tourist spot, including the summer months, he added.

“Dubai’s rich offering makes even luxury travel affordable, with a host of options for budget- conscious travellers ranging from discounted stays at luxury hotels to fine dining experiences. In fact, Dubai provides mid-range hotels that match the service and amenities of many prominent full-service hotels around the globe, further enhancing the destination’s appeal for those in search of value for money during their stay, without compromising on the quality of the overall experience.”

The first half of 2023 marked the industry’s best ever first half performance. “People are drawn to Dubai due to a combination of its unique and cosmopolitan lifestyle, its high level of safety, the ease of access to the city, doing business and navigating daily life in Dubai, and the city’s commitment to security, both in terms of personal safety and financial stability,” said Kazim.

Top tourism picks for summer

As a summer destination, the emirate offers leisure options from culture and cuisine to entertainment, beach activities and family-oriented experiences.

“During the summer months, the focus of tourism shifts towards indoor and water-centric attractions, the city's climate-controlled landmarks, and numerous malls. Families can enjoy activities such as indoor theme parks, while waterparks and water-sports offer refreshing aquatic fun. Additionally, the exciting culinary journey across a multitude of restaurants in the city enhances the experience,” Dubai tourism body’s CEO said.

The city’s ‘kids go free’ campaign has garnered “significant attention” from families and children.

“Hotels, entertainment hubs, and attractions have united to offer attractive discounts and complimentary access for children throughout the season, creating unforgettable moments,” added Kazim.

Next stop: Become world’s most visited destination

According to the official, Dubai will continue to focus on key priority areas that include the “continuous evolution of its destination offering, a multi-geographical approach to markets, consistent rollout of global campaigns, leveraging on its status as an international events hub, and further enhancing relationships with stakeholders”.

The city will always strive to offer something new and innovative for global travellers, he added.

“These developments are largely steered by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, a blueprint that encompasses a more than 100 per cent expansion of tourism attractions. This will open up fresh areas for investment while augmenting the range of attractions and unforgettable moments for residents and visitors alike.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a legacy that future generations, residents, and visitors will celebrate. This will be shaped by fostering an environment of innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, propelling Dubai to firmly stand among the world's top three premier destinations.”

The city’s strategy will largely revolve around the pillars of sustainability, gastronomy, trade, and technology. “This year holds particular significance as the UAE has declared 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability,' aligning with Dubai's preparation to host COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference. We are committed to effectively balancing sustainability with our destination strategy, integrating sustainable practices into every facet of the visitor experience.”

