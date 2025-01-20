Dubai launches seal for AI companies; firms can apply for free

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Dubai has introduced a special seal to certify artificial intelligence (AI) companies operating in the Emirate. The 'Dubai AI Seal' will establish a network of companies that government entities and businesses can rely on for AI solutions. Certified companies will get a unique serial number and classification.

All technology companies licensed in Dubai that provide AI-related products or services can apply free of charge. Applications will be evaluated based on: The nature of the companies’ activities and services, the number of employees specialising in AI, current and future projects, and partnerships within the public and private sectors.

Companies that wish to be selected as partners in the UAE and Dubai government projects must be AI Seal-certified. Certified companies can display the seal across their digital platforms and promotional campaigns.