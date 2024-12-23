Dubai launches on-site customs inspection at company warehouses

Photo: WAM

Companies can now get customs inspections at their warehouses, as the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) officially launched the Seamless Inspections initiative.

Officially inaugurated at Aramex's warehouses, the initiative reduces customs processing times by more than 50 per cent, streamlining operations and accelerating supply chain efficiency.

The programme provides two customised options to address corporate needs: a full-site inspection, where customs officers are permanently stationed at company premises to support high-volume operations requiring regular field inspections, and an on-demand inspection, which dispatches officers to company sites as needed, offering flexibility for businesses with varying inspection demands.

Aramex highlighted the programme's efficiency in reducing delays, reducing shipment processing times by over 50 per cent, and saving approximately five hours per shipment. This improvement has led to better delivery schedules, reduced costs, and enhanced operational efficiency.

"These services are meticulously designed to enrich customer experiences and streamline operations, consistently driving growth across the business, trade, and logistics sectors," Khaled Ziad Al-Kilani, senior director at Aramex's regional office, said.

"The Seamless Inspections initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to pioneering comprehensive and efficient customs processes. It reinforces Dubai's position as a global hub for trade and logistics, paving the way for sustainable development that meets future demands," Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the PCFC, said.

"By enabling on-site inspections at company warehouses, we offer tailored, future-ready solutions that elevate Dubai's global trade and logistics profile. This approach directly contributes to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, facilitating trade, attracting investments, and expanding operational footprints for businesses." Dr Abdullah Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said.