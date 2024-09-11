Dubai launches new initiative to train preachers to create social media content

Fixed-term exclusions are considered for severe, persistent cases of bullying, say UAE school heads
Dubai has launched a new initiative which aims to train religious preachers in content creation. The 'Preaching Content Creators' programme aims to train 35 specialists in creating content online.
Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has partnered with the New Media Academy to help equip preachers with the tools to effectively disseminate religious content across social media platforms.
Dr Omar Mohammed Al Khatib, Executive Director of the Islamic Affairs Sector, emphasised the programme's importance in fostering awareness and positive guidance within society. "We believe that openness to modern media is essential for creating religious content that can effectively reach different segments of society," he said.
Spanning five weeks with 100 training hours, participants will learn from experts in the fields of digital content, public speaking, and creative storytelling. The curriculum also includes workshops on essential skills such as effective media appearance, mobile photography, editing, and strategic content publishing across various social media platforms. There will be 20 lecturers who will guide the participants through their course.
Hussein Al Attouli, Director of the New Media Academy, highlighted the programme's goal to enhance the quality of content on social media. "We aim to provide content creators with the tools to deliver impactful messages simply and effectively," he said.
The programme not only focuses on content creation but also introduces participants to the latest trends in digital marketing and artificial intelligence. This approach ensures that graduates can manage their content professionally and communicate effectively with their audiences.
