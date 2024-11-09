Dubai launches 'House of Future' competition; prizes worth Dh1-million up for grabs

Several participating designs will be implemented in the future housing projects of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme
Architects and designers the world over, take note. The second edition of ‘House of the Future’ competition for designs of innovative, aesthetic and adaptable house for the UAE is here.
The launch of the competition was announced by Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme on Saturday.
The competition, organised in collaboration with Buildner, sets clear standards — the designs must honour the UAE’s cultural heritage, should withstand environmental changes, use sustainable materials, include at least three bedrooms, and be expandable — all within a budget of Dh800,000.
The prizes: The winner will take home Dh500,000, the runner-up Dh200,000, and the second runner-up Dh100,000. Additionally, a special category prize of Dh200,000 will be awarded for the most innovative design using sustainable building materials.
According to the partnership agreement, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation will supervise the implementation of the “House of the Future” competition in collaboration with local and international partners.
Meanwhile, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme will implement selected participating designs in its future housing projects and provide technical and engineering support. The winning designs will also be displayed on Darek platform for citizens who wish to build their own homes, offering significant savings in cost and time.
The first edition of the “House of the Future” competition, organised with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, attracted strong global interest, receiving 3,500 innovative ideas from 140 countries.
Submissions for the competition are open until 2 June, 2025, on https://houseofthefuture.ae and https://architecturecompetitions.com/houseofthefuture2.
