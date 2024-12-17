Dubai launches first-of-its kind drone delivery services

KT photos & video: Rahul Gajjar

Dubai on Tuesday officially launched deliveries of medicines and parcels through drones.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has awarded the first licence to Keeta Drone to deliver products in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DS), with six drones in the initial stage.

A signing ceremony was held in Dubai on Tuesday where the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) awarded the first licenced operator in Dubai’s programme to enable drone transportation.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been aggressively working on new modes of transportation such as drones and flying cars in order to reduce traffic congestion and embrace new technologies.

Four operational drone delivery routes were unveiled at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), serving key locations such as Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT-Dubai) and Dubai Digital Park, to facilitate fast delivery of food, medicine, and other essential items.

As part of its collaboration with Fakeeh University Hospital, Americana, and Rochester Institute of Technology, Keeta Drone is exploring expanded the use of drone technology, including emergency services and high-priority medical deliveries.

First order

After launching the Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery system at Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), placed the first order, using the drone delivery system through the platform from the Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai), one of the landing points within DSO’s drone delivery network. The order was successfully delivered from one of the take-off points in the community.

“We continue to support projects that drive a diversified, flexible digital economy by leveraging advanced technology in Dubai and empowering the aviation and air transport sectors. Our strategy places a high priority on strengthening public-private partnerships to catalyse research and development (R&D), sustainable growth, and smart mobility. This aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“A decade ago, we introduced the UAE Drones for Good Award to encourage the positive use of drone technology. Today, we have reached a significant milestone with operational readiness to commence drone delivery operations,” the Dubai Crown Prince added.

Expanding across Dubai

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, director-general of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said drone delivery will reach 33 per cent of Dubai by 2030, positioning the emirate as a pioneer in smart mobility.

He stressed that the delivery system is fully safe and secured.

“In addition, during experimental tests, all parameters were tested. From our perspective, it is fully trusted as it has been tested for several years. The tests took place for one and a half years and the backup system has been tested. Keeta Drone was cooperative with regards to any changes required about data and infrastructure,” he said.

“We are starting with Dubai Silicon Oasis with six drones. We have four routes in Silicon Oasis and we are going to expand to other areas. We will be covering Dubai completely under a long-term plan. We are discussing the best locations for the next phase. Then, we will have additional routes,” said Lengawi.

Yinian Mao, vice-president of Meituan, and president of Keeta Drone, said the company has entered Dubai after successfully expanding operations in China. Watch the video below: “Dubai’s high demand for on-demand delivery services and the operational challenges posed by its extreme weather underscores the potential for drone delivery to enhance efficiency and reliability. Dubai is a model city that can inspire other areas in the GCC and Mena as well. We did a demonstration last year during Gitex. Since then, we have spent over a year in reviews, flight validation and safety protocols. Our understanding of local law has greatly improved too,” Mao said on Tuesday. Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital UAE, said it is transformative technology. “Drone delivery can enable our patients to access care more rapidly and swiftly and avoid traffic. In future, once we have longer-range drones, we will be able to transport blood and blood samples. Dubai is the place where things happen,” said Abdelghany. 400K deliveries so far by Keeta Keeta Drone, a subsidiary of Chinese technology and retail company Meituan, is the first Chinese drone logistics operator to secure an overseas licence. The company began exploring drones for seamless air-ground local deliveries in 2017 and launched its first commercial delivery service in Shenzhen, China in 2021. As of December 2024, Keeta Drone operates 53 routes in major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, having completed over 400,000 deliveries. The service spans a variety of locations — offices, residential areas, tourist spots, parks, campuses, and libraries — offering customers a selection of over 90,000 products. ALSO READ: Flying taxis in UAE: Helipads could serve as landing sites under hybrid model UAE flying taxi trials to begin in Al Ain in May 2025