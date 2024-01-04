Dubai launches Dh208-billion social welfare agenda

Published: Thu 4 Jan 2024, 2:00 PM

Dubai has launched an ambitious social welfare agenda with a budget of Dh208 billion over the next 10 years. Called ‘Dubai Social Agenda 33’, it maps out ways to empower families in the Emirate. It aims to encourage a twofold increase in the number of new Emirati families.

The agenda promises to provide land and loans to every Emirati family within one year of application.

The comprehensive agenda features a healthcare system that will boost life expectancy; an education system that will equip students with skills and knowledge of the future; and a social system that protects, cares, and empowers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the initiative as the UAE marked his 18th Accession Day. The Dubai Ruler uses the occasion to launch something meaningful every year.

The Dubai Social Agenda 33 aims to triple the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector. This will create diverse opportunities for citizens to contribute to the growth and development of the emirate's economy.

“The homeland is not numbers and structures; it is a family and a person. My message to all officials is that our priority in the coming period is the family – their protection, empowerment, development and cohesion,” Sheikh Mohammed posted on X.

