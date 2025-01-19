Dubai launches 5 new intersections for Al Fay street project in Dh1.5 billion upgrade

A Dh1.5 billion contract was awarded to develop Dubai's Al Fay Street, the city's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Sunday, enhancing the street's capacity to accommodate 64,400 vehicles per hour.

The scope includes the development of five key intersections, featuring 13,500 metres of bridges and 12,900 metres of roads.

The project extends from the street's intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, passes through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and continues to Emirates Road.

"The project will serve a variety of residential and developmental areas, including Dubai Sports City, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Production City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Tilal Al Ghaf, DAMAC Lagoons, The Oasis, and Remraam," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general, chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA.

The project is set to be implemented in two phases. The first phase will be completed by 2027 and the second in 2028.

Five intersections

The first intersection will include a two-lane bridge at the intersection of Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. This bridge will span 1,255 metres, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour to accommodate left-turn traffic from Deira along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Fay Street and Emirates Road.

Two bridges with two lanes each, spanning 2,040 metres and a combined capacity of 6,400 vehicles per hour in both directions, will also be built to facilitate direct traffic to and from Jumeirah Village Circle, connecting it with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road."

As for the second intersection, it will be developed at the current roundabout between Dubai Sports City and Dubai Production City. This includes constructing a bridge over Al Fay Street, spanning 960 metres with four lanes in each direction and a capacity of 14,400 vehicles per hour, ensuring smooth traffic flow along Al Fay Street.

The project works also involve converting the existing roundabout into a signal-controlled surface intersection to accommodate traffic volumes to and from Dubai Sports City and Dubai Production City.

A grade-separated service road, spanning 780 metres with two lanes, will be built to facilitate traffic movement from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Emirates Road, with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

A new intersection will be constructed at Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street with Al Fay Street. This will feature a three-lane bridge in each direction, spanning 1,400 metres and accommodating 9,600 vehicles per hour. Another five-lane bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street will also be built, spanning 1,400 metres, and handling 9,000 vehicles per hour. The project further includes two grade-separated service roads, each with three lanes in each direction, designed to facilitate left-turn movements. These service roads will span 1,400 metres, with a combined capacity of 9,600 vehicles per hour for both bridges. "At the fourth intersection (Al Fay Street with Emirates Road), a two-lane bridge will be constructed to facilitate left-turn traffic from Al Fay Street onto Emirates Road towards Al Awir, Al Khawaneej, Sharjah, and the northern emirates. This bridge will span 1,000 metres and have a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour," said Al Tayer “Additionally, another two-lane bridge will be built to accommodate left-turn traffic from Emirates Road onto Al Fay Street heading towards Deira. This bridge will span 1,150 metres, also with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour," he added. The fifth intersection will provide direct access from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Dubai Production City via the construction of two two-lane bridges, spanning a total of 2,250 metres and offering a combined capacity of 6,400 vehicles per hour. ALSO READ: Dubai: Salik's variable toll rates to begin January 31; Dh6 to apply during peak hours Dubai: Traffic on 10 roads to be temporarily suspended due to cycling race