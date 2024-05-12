Dubai: New AI tool to detect bacteria causing respiratory infections

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 12:10 PM Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 12:15 PM

In a first in the region, the Dubai Central Laboratory has implemented a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect Legionella - a form of pulmonary bacteria that causes several acute respiratory infections.

Engineer Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, said: "This revolutionary method of detecting the Legionella pulmonary bacteria is among the latest to be accredited globally by the European Water Testing Network. It also has a certificate of recognition from AOAC International.

"The technology is very accurate and quick to produce results, typically needing 48 hours as opposed to the 14 days that traditional methods require."

Explaining the new AI technology, Ahmed underscored Dubai Municipality’s commitment towards developing digital infrastructure for its laboratories and equipping them with cutting-edge systems in order to overall improve the Emirate’s health and safety system.

Dubai Central Laboratory is affiliated with Dubai Municipality,

In addition, the Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department said more than 100,000 tests are carried out yearly by microbiological analysis laboratories on a variety of food types, environmental water, and consumer products to guarantee the safety of goods sold in Dubai markets.

He said food, health, industry, the environment, and several governmental and academic entities and institutions benefit from the laboratory's tests, which are based on an integrated technological system comprising nearly 5,000 technology systems and devices.

