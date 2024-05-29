Dubai: Indian wins $1 million in Duty Free draw, remains uncontactable

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:42 PM

An Indian has won the $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion at the draw held at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Chimalakonda Krishna, based in India, became the latest winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 462 with ticket number 1795, which he purchased online on May 8.

Krishna, who is the 230th Indian to have won the promotion since 1999, is currently uncontactable but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

'I knew one day I'd be lucky'

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Henry Paul, a 55-year-old Indian based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S 500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0514 in the Finest Surprise Series 1879, which he purchased online on May 14.

A resident in the emirate since 1999, Paul has been a regular participant in the promotion for 15 years now. He is a father of two and works as a general manager for a multi-national company in the medical industry.

“I’ve been buying tickets for a long time, but I never lose hope. I knew one day I'd be lucky, and that is now! Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for this wonderful opportunity!” he said.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Al Nuaimi, an Emirati based in the UAE, won a Mercedes Benz G 63 (Polar White) car with ticket number 1236 in the Finest Surprise Series 1880, which he purchased online on May 20.

Al Nuaimi was also not available for immediate comment.