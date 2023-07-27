Dubai: Indian expat wins Dh25,000 'second salary' for 25 years with Emirates draw

The FAST5 game offers participants the 'fastest route' to winning with a single Dh25 ticket

Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 1:21 PM

A 33-year old Indian expatriate, who has been working as an architect and interior designer in Dubai for five years, felt he could retire early after winning Dh25,000 monthly for the next 25 years from Emirates Draw.

"I feel I have retired early," said Mohammed Adil Khan, who works at a real estate company in Dubai. “This is the first time I have participated in the draw, where I became the lucky winner.”

Khan, hailing from Azamgarh in India, was resting after work, was surprised when he received a congratulatory email, informing him about his unexpected windfall. “The initial shock turned into excitement when I received the mail," he said.

“When I received a call from the organisers, I was way too overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe it and feel like I can retire and my future is secure,” said Khan.

Khan has a family of eight back home that is dependent on him. “My brother was working in Saudi Arabia and passed away due to Covid. I have my own family, his family and my parents to take care of. I am the only breadwinner for the entire family,” said Khan.

Speaking on how he would spend his winnings, Khan said he wants to bring his family to the UAE. “I have to be very careful in how I spend the amount. I have not planned anything yet," he said.

Emirates Draw launched its FAST5 game nearly 8 weeks ago which offers participants the fastest route to winning with a single Dh25 ticket. Participants not only compete for the impressive grand prize of Dh25,000 every month for the next 25 years, but three participants can also win substantial amounts of Dh75,000, Dh50,000, and Dh25,000 each in the raffle draw.

More to follow.

