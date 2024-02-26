Dubai: Indian expat dies on the day his family arrives in town

More than 58,000 nominations from across the region were received for the 4th edition
An Indian man, who brought his family to visit him in Dubai for the first time last week, died on the day they arrived in the country. The expat, who has been living in the UAE for over 15 years, died of a heart attack.
According to social worker Ashraf Thamarassery, the man was excited to bring his family to visit him. “Even though he had lived here for over 15 years, he had never had the chance to bring his family to Dubai,” he said. “He had saved up for a while and he was very happy to have them visit here. His friends said he had planned a lot of activities for them during their stay.”
However, the man’s plans did not materialise. Ashraf further added that the day the family arrived, the man was overjoyed. “He picked them up and the family was home enjoying their lunch when the man developed chest pain,” he said. Even though he was rushed to the hospital immediately, the man did not survive.
The family had to leave Dubai within just three days of arriving here. The man’s body was repatriated after the necessary paperwork and formalities were completed. His funeral was held last week.
“It was sad to see how the family who arrived here looking forward to spending a happy vacation with their patriarch had their world collapse around them in such a swift manner,” said Ashraf.
When expatriates die in the UAE, the family must inform relevant authorities to get an initial death report filed. Once the body is moved to the morgue, officials will issue a death certificate declaration. This document needs to be stamped by the police, after which a no objection certificate (NOC) is issued. There are further formalities to be conducted, should the family require the fly the body back home.
