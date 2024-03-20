Dubai: Indian, Emirati $1 million Duty Free draw winners remain uncontactable

Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 7:57 PM

An Emirati national and an Indian national have been announced as the new dollar millionaires at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Mohammed Al Shehi, an Emirati national based in the UAE became a $1 million winner, in Millennium Millionaire Series 454 with ticket number 2637, which he purchased online on March 10.

Al Shehi is the 14th Emirati national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999.

Joining Al Shehi as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Mohammad Jamal Ilmi, an Indian national based in Dubai who was announced as the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 453 with ticket number 0121, which he purchased on February 27 on his way to Madrid in Spain.

Ilmi is the 226th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion, with Indian nationals being the biggest buyers of tickets.

Both Millennium Millionaire winners are currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when they learn of their newfound wealth.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to the previous Millennium Millionaire Series 452 winner was conducted.

Sunil Nayyar, a 60-year-old Indian national based in Abu Dhabi for 39 years, was the winner of $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 452 with ticket number 0971, which he purchased online on February 21.

Nayyar works as a senior consultant for an insurance company and participating in the Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 15 years.

Wednesday's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Joint COO, Salah Tahlak and Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing along with Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager – Retail Sales, Thankachan Varghese, Senior Manager – Retail Support and Shafique Ansari, Manager Operations – Concourse A.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and two motorbikes. Joining in the draw is Iqbal Sayed, Duty Manager – Shift D/Concourse A.

Nadeem Hassoun, a Belarusian national based in Dubai won a BMW 740i M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic) car with ticket number 1414 in the Finest Surprise Series 1871, which he purchased on March 2 at the Finest Surprise counter during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Hassoun who is the first Belarusian national to have won a car since the start of the Finest Surprise promotion in 1989, is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his win.

Meanwhile, Ayoob Ali Ahmad Albastaki, a 59-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Opalith White) car with ticket number 0209 in the Finest Surprise Series 1872, which he purchased on March 6 on his way to London in the UK.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for over 20 years now, Albastaki is a father of two and works as an engineer for Emirates Airline.

“I’m very happy with this news. To win a luxury car is something more than I dream of. Thank you, Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Sharafudheen Madambillath, an Indian national based in the UAE won a BMW R18 Octane (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 1184 in the Finest Surprise Series 571, which he purchased online on February 26.

Madambillath is also not available for immediate comment.

Lastly, Cecille Anne Holmans, a 38-year-old Filipino national based in Dubai won a BMW S 1000 RR (Light White M Motorsport) motorbike with ticket number 0508 in the Finest Surprise Series 572, which she purchased on her way to Istanbul in Turkey.

A first-time ticket buyer, Holmans has been a resident of Dubai since 2008, is a mother of one, and works as a business compliance specialist for Johnsons & Johnsons.

“I didn’t expect to win with my first ever ticket, but I guess it’s beginner’s luck, so thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free,” she said.

