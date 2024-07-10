Dubai: Hundreds turn up for funeral rites of Ram Buxani

A poll revealed that 56 per cent of travellers are aware that there are cheaper weeks and days to travel, but only 3 per cent take advantage of this
Hundreds of prominent entrepreneurs and other personalities paid their respects to the late businessman Ram Buxani, as he was laid to rest in Dubai on Wednesday.
The veteran Indian businessman passed away in Dubai on Monday, July 8. He was 83. He died at his home at around 1am.
The funeral of the illustrious entrepreneur was attended by people from all walks of life, including some of his oldest acquaintances and business associates, who got a glimpse of his mortal remains.
Noted entrepreneur MA Yusuff Ali and Indian Consul General Satish Sivan were among the hundreds who arrived at the Jebel Ali crematorium on Wednesday afternoon for his service.
The renowned personality's family was also present during the service, including his wife, children and nephew.
Dr Buxani, who arrived in the UAE as an 18-year-old in 1959, proceeded to build a business empire worth over Dh1 billion. Apart from being a keen entrepreneur, he was also well known for being a philanthropist. He was also part of the India Club, chairman of the Indian High School, and founder of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC).
Some of the attendees recalled Dr Buxani as a kind and generous man. Indian photographer Manikandan has known him for over 30 years and had met him just two weeks ago. “He had attended the last IBPC meeting in June,” he said. “I have known him for a very long time and every time we meet, he would ask me ‘kaisa hai beta’ (how are you, my son). The last time we met also, he asked how I was doing and about my family.”
Manikandan said that in recent times, Dr Buxani had chosen to sit on the sidelines and observe the proceedings of the IBPC and not participate in it too much. “However, last month when he came, he requested to be seated in the front of the gathering. I was the one who helped him from the majlis to his seat. I never imagined that it would be the last time I would interact with him. There was so much that I would have told him, if I had known. He was the sort of person who spoke to everyone kindly, whether you were a cleaner or a millionaire. That is something I will always remember about him.”
Starting as an employee in ITL Cosmos Group, Dr Buxani grew to become the chairman of the group. After taking the reins of the group, he expanded it to different sectors such as hospitality, IT, F&B and other emirates as well.
Another person who had a long relation with Dr Buxani was K V Shamsudheen, founder and director of Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC. “I had more than 50 years of close relation with him,” he said. “He was always at the forefront to encourage me in whatever I did for the betterment of non-resident Indians.”
Shamsudheen recalled the time when Dr Buxani invited him to be part of an organisation. “When he started the Overseas Indian Economic Forum (OIEF) he requested me to join in the forum, and then made me one of the executive committee members,” he said. “I cannot forget his affection and the support he gave me throughout my term. His leadership and organising capacity were remarkable.”
