Fahad

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 8:13 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 10:46 AM

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, leaving its residents without shelter, food and water, became the inspiration for Fahad, a coffee maker residing in Rigga, Deira, to embrace Islam.

Witnessing the unwavering faith of Gazans amidst the war, Fahad found conviction in their belief in Allah. “This massively pushed me to publicly announce my conversion to Islam,” said the 30-year-old Ugandan.

Having lived in the UAE for two years, Fahad, formerly known as Frank, was raised in a Christian household. However, the covid-19 pandemic became a turning point in his spiritual journey. “While browsing on YouTube and other social media sites, I stumbled upon a lecture by the renowned scholar Mufti Menk, where the concept of oneness of God was being taught."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“I found that very interesting and watched more and more videos. That was the turning point. It ignited my belief in the oneness of Allah and that he has no partners,” said Fahad.

Upon arriving in the UAE, Fahad was struck by the harmony among Muslims, along with "their dedication to prayer, communal living and loyalty to their faith". It was in this environment that he found support in Irfan, a convert to Islam, who guided Fahad through his exploration of the religion.

Irfan (left) and Fahad

“When the war started, I started feeling the pain of Gazans who are suffering for their innocence. After much observation, I finally took my shahada in December 2023 and announced to everyone I know that I have embraced Islam,” said Fahad, recalling the occasion when he formally embraced Islam at a mosque in Deira, with Irfan's assistance.

Fuelled by his newfound faith, Fahad dug deep into Islamic literature and teachings, learning from scholars such as Mufti Menk and Sheikh Ayaz Housee. “Their lectures concreted my conviction and my belief,” he said.

Family’s disapproval

However, Fahad's decision was met with familial opposition. Fearful of his parents' disapproval, Fahad eventually faced their rejection upon revealing his conversion. Despite this, he maintains hope that they will accept his decision someday. “And my worst fear is now the reality. They are not happy with my decision and have stopped talking to me. I pray for them always and I pray that Allah guides them in the right direction,” said Fahad.

Preparation for Ramadan

Preparation for Ramadan became a significant milestone for Fahad. By observing Sunnah (actions and words of the Prophet) fasts on Mondays and Thursdays in the lead-up to the holy month, he practised fasts himself. “Although the initial days of fasting proved challenging for me immensely, I found renewed energy and spiritual fulfilment as Ramadan progressed. There is a hack for it - read the Quran, do Dhikr (form of worship involving recitation of prayers and phrases) and remember Allah, that’s the food required for your body,” said the convert.

Impact of Ramadan

“Fasting has brought me closer to Allah,” Fahad said, expressing the impact of Ramadan on his spiritual journey. I have experienced positive physical changes, improved health, and fitness as a result of fasting,” said Fahad.

Why 'Fahad' from Frank?

Fahad's choice of name holds a special significance, rooted in admiration for King Fahad of Saudi Arabia. Reflecting on his decision, Fahad said: “We have a street named after King Fahad in my hometown in Uganda. I was quite young when the street was named, but I always held a fondness for this name. So, naturally, I wanted to adopt it for myself.”

ALSO READ: