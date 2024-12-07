Dubai: How a runner with no income made a record-breaking birthday gift for his wife

Photos: Supplied

Nigesh Kotoor Padikkal couldn’t afford a bouquet of flowers for his wife’s birthday this year. Instead, in February, the Dubai resident decided he’d attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest crossing of the UAE on foot, as her gift.

The runner, who lost his job as a full-time fitness coach in 2020 and has struggled without an income since, delivered his present to her a few days ago by running across the seven emirates in 5 days, 15 hours and 53 minutes.The record was originally set in 2021 by another Dubai resident Sean Burgess, who finished in 6 days, 21 hours and 48 minutes. It was broken earlier this year in March by Evren Ozka, who achieved the feat in 5 days, 22 hours, and 53 minutes.

Padikkal told Khaleej Times that while he awaits the official confirmation of his record, he already considers the achievement a shared milestone with his wife.

"Since losing my job, my mental health has been deeply affected, and taking on this challenge became my lifeline this year. My wife has carried the financial burden of our family and our parents on her salary as a banking professional for years. Not even being able to afford a flower for her felt devastating," shared the Kerala-born athlete.

He said that he wasn’t aware of others attempting to break the record and added: “But when it happened, it made me even more determined to complete the run in the shortest time possible and feel a sense of accomplishment.”

The first attempt

The 38-year-old athlete took up the sport last year by joining free running clubs in the city.

He first attempted to break the record in February, without any training or knowledge about the nutrition and logistics involved for such a multi-day run.

“My wife, Samrin, and I drove to the Al Batha border crossing in Abu Dhabi with two pairs of worn-out shoes, a portable stove to make instant noodles and some water.”

“We underestimated the challenge and soon ran out of food. At one point, we were stranded in a deserted area with no petrol station or anyone in sight for miles,” he recalled.

Despite the hurdles, he kept running for 4.5 days, covering 450 km, while his wife drove alongside him. They finally reached Al Mamzar Beach Park, where his body could no longer endure the strain.

He said: “My feet were swollen and I had lost a lot of weight from the lack of proper nutrition. Samrin had it even tougher. She went without food on some days and our car broke down repeatedly. She had to ask truck drivers for jump starts.”

Samrin Shaikh, his wife, expressed how their disappointment at ending the run made them promise to return better prepared and with stronger support to make it a success.

“We were both crying in the car, a bit let down, but that only confirmed how badly we wanted to do this,” she said.

Making it happen

Setting his sights on the challenge in November, Padikkal explained how he found every opportunity to train, doing short runs daily and long trail runs with his group on weekends. To fuel his energy, he gave up his vegan diet to a high-protein plan, with meat and carbs into his meals.

“I also challenged myself with commemorative runs, and ran on the birthdays of the Ruler of Dubai and Dubai Crown Prince, and another run marking Indian Independence Day,” he added.

Shaikh, meanwhile, worked to secure support by reaching out to companies for sponsorships. “The running community was incredibly generous. Through their connections, Nigesh secured sponsors for a watch, electrolytes, and running gear and shoes for the challenge,” she said.

Fellow community runners assisted him in mapping out the optimal route, starting from the Al Batha border and passing through all seven emirates to conclude in Dibba.

Completing the challenge

Padikkal and Shaikh set out on their own on November 23, this time in a rented car equipped with more supplies, including bananas and peanut butter sandwiches, a mattress, a cooler for ice and water and a foot tub to soak his feet during breaks and minimise the risk of injury.

Padikkal described the first few days as an emotional rollercoaster, particularly for his wife, who managed everything alone.

"My trail running group created a WhatsApp group to track my progress, but the first three days were the toughest,” he said.