Dubai: Have you seen the world's largest Rubik's Cube yet?

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 5:28 PM

Yet another Guinness World Record has been broken in Dubai - this time for the world's largest Rubik's Cube, located in Dubai Knowledge Park.

The Cube was built to commemorate the Park's 20-year anniversary, and weighs over 300kg. Its dimensions are 3m x 3m x 3m, and it comprises of 21 fiberglass cubes, each almost 1 metre tall.

The installation is meant to represent the Park's dedication to fostering creative thinking and analytical skills, as well as to serve as a reminder that the journey of acquiring knowledge can be enjoyable.

Dubai Knowledge Park, since its launch in 2003, has grown into the home of over 700 local, regional, and international customers, nurturing a diverse knowledge ecosystem that empowers talent from more than 170 countries.

The World’s Largest Rubik’s Cube is now open for public viewing and interaction following a spectacular launch at the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park in December 2023.

