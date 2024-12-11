Dubai: Hatta Winter Festival extends to a month with 120 workshops, new activities

The Hatta Winter Festival is set to return for its second edition, extending from two weeks to nearly a month this year. The festival, which kicks off from December 13 to January 12, will offer visitors a broader range of activities and experiences.

The new season will feature 120 workshops for children and families, 15 events at Leem Lake, and five community-based activities, according to Amina Tahir, Hatta Winter Festival project manager.

The festival will feature the popular mountain light displays at Leem Lake — a hit in the first edition, along with the illumination of Hatta Fort and enhanced lighting throughout the area to welcome visitors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"This year, we have also invited around 30 participants from Dubai and Hatta-based projects, giving a platform to local entrepreneurs," Amina said.

Amina Tahir

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, had announced the festival's return earlier, confirming that the first edition saw an impressive turnout of over 500,000 visitors from within the UAE and abroad.

"Hatta offers a truly distinctive experience for visitors, allowing them to enjoy a variety of events and partake in thrilling mountain adventures and sports," said Al Marri.

Hussein Al Banna, Executive CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the RTA in Dubai, also highlighted the significant infrastructure developments in the region to cater to the growing number of visitors.

"We have provided over 17km of roads, developed six tourist areas, and introduced the 'Hatta Express' service to facilitate the movement of tourists across six key locations in Hatta," said Al Banna. The authority has also made scooters and bicycles available for rent in Hatta, in addition to creating over 1,000 public parking spaces. "We have seen a massive influx of visitors, with over 500,000 people arriving in just two weeks," Al Banna added. The diverse lineup of activities at the Hatta Winter Festival caters to adrenaline junkies and nature lovers alike, with options ranging from horseback riding and hiking to mountain biking on the 52-km 'Hatta Bicycle Track'. ALSO READ: New Year's Eve 2024 in UAE: 17 places to watch fireworks in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Watch: Stunning Hatta mural made of 1.2 million marble pieces honours UAE founders