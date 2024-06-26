Dubai: Got a parcel? Robot starts deliveries in 3-month trial

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 5:20 PM

In the UAE, an upgraded multi-cabin delivery robot, capable of delivering to multiple customers in one trip, is undergoing pilot testing by logistics giant Aramex and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

The pilot testing – scheduled to run for three months – commenced today, and is set to achieve full operational status by September.

The delivery robot's multi-cabin facility, as compared to previous single-cabin bots, is projected to reduce carbon emissions by over 500kg during three months.

Initially, it will cover the Cedre Villas community in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO). The robot is expected to autonomously deliver over 1,000 packages to customers within the community.

DIEZ plans to expand to include other economic zones, including the Dubai Airport Freezone and Dubai CommerCity.

Is it safe to entrust deliveries with a robot?

A secure pin code will be provided to residents expecting Aramex packages, ensuring safety and security.

The robot operations will also be monitored by a mobile outlet stationed at Cedre Shopping Centre, The outlet will also facilitate continuous loading and unloading.

In addition, the bot has features such as a depth camera, multiple human-bot interface elements, and extensive 360-degree video coverage. Other design features include a swappable battery pack, and eight compartments for different parcel sizes.

Autonomous transportation goals

Dubai has a vision to convert 25 per cent of its transportation system to autonomous mode by 2030.

This initiative marks a significant step towards realising this goal, and aids in the integration of sustainable autonomous delivery vehicles within the urban fabric of Dubai, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.