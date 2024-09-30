Dubai: Gold prices slip in early trade, shrug off regional tension

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:35 AM

Gold prices slipped in Dubai in early trade on the first trading day of the week after reaching a record high last week, shrugging off geopolitical tension in the Middle East region.

At 9 am UAE, the 24K variant of the yellow metal was selling for Dh321.5 per gram, down half a dirham per gram from last week’s close.

The yellow metal hit an all-time high of Dh323 per gram last week due to geopolitical tension in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas. Analysts expect yellow metal will continue to trade at current high levels due to tension in the region, expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and buying by the central banks.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K opened lower at Dh297.75, Dh288.25 and Dh247.0 per gram, respectively, in Dubai on Monday.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,656.27 per ounce, down 0.29 per cent at 9.05 am UAE time.

Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at the FxPro, said gold has hit all-time highs on each of the last six trading days.