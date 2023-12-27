Dubai: Global Village to ring in New Year 7 times with 7 fireworks shows

Rather than worrying about each other, they were able to heal together
Why settle for one fireworks show to ring in 2024 — when you can watch it seven times? Dubai's Global Village on Wednesday confirmed that it is doing its yearly round-the-world New Year's Eve celebrations.
The popular festival park will be lighting up the skies as it marks seven midnights, depending on different time zones of seven countries. From China to Turkey, guests are invited to revel in distinct New Year's celebrations at the top of each hour, from 8pm until 1am.
Here's the firework schedule:
|COUNTRY
|TIME
|China
|8pm
|Thailand
|9pm
|Bangladesh
|10pm
|India
|10.30pm
|Pakistan
|11pm
|UAE
|12am
|Turkey
|1am
Global Village's gates open at 4pm, with operating hours extended to 1am on December 30 and to 2am until December 31.
December 31, however, is reserved for families and ladies.
