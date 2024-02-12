Dubai: Global Village announces closure due to unstable weather conditions

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 4:10 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 4:15 PM

Dubai's iconic landmark Global Village has announced its closure today, February 12.

Taking to X, the tourist destination's account notified residents it would be closed due to unstable weather. "Due to adverse weather conditions and in order to assure the safety of our guests, Global Village will remain closed for today, February 12."

It is set to be open from tomorrow, February 13, once the current climate subsides.

