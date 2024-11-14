Dubai: Gaza photographer who captures grief, death, hunger in war zone wins Hamdan award

Photo: Instagram / Fatima Shbair

When conflict and chaos broke out in the Gaza Strip, photographer Fatima Shbair was pressed into duty. She hasn't only been capturing the reality of the brutal war between Israel and Hamas — she has been living it.

"October 7, 2023 triggered a devastating conflict, with tens of thousands killed and widespread displacement in the Gaza Strip. Amidst this destruction, the lines between personal and professional life vanished," she said.

Shbair, an AP staff photojournalist, was among the winners of this year's Hamdan International Photography Award (Hipa). Bagging the top prize in the storytelling category, she and her work were recognised in an award ceremony held at Dubai's Museum of the Future on Tuesday.

In heart-wrenching photos, she captured death, destruction, and destitution in Gaza as she braved the bombings and the day-to-day struggle of living in a war zone.

"Like many in Gaza, hunger, fear, and loss became daily realities for one family. The hardest challenge wasn’t work, but the constant worry for loved ones in harm’s way," she wrote as she sent her photos to Hipa.

Here's an overview of her entry:

Gazans "fought against illness, fear, and deprivation" for 190 days and counting, she said.

Shbair saw them grieve over and over again:

She was there as they scrambled and pleaded for food:

She looked for light amid the destruction — inside family homes that were destroyed and in front of buildings that collapsed.

By telling the stories of the people of Gaza, Shbair realised she was also sharing her own — "intertwined account of survival and collective suffering".