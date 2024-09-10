E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai Garden Glow announces opening date for Season 10

Earlier, Global Village announced that its 29th season would open to the public on October 16

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:23 AM

Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 11:50 AM

As summer draws to a close, UAE residents can look forward to visiting outdoor destinations.

September 23 will mark the beginning of the autumn equinox, after which day and night will become equal. Temperatures are expected to drop, indicating a transition to colder days.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In anticipation of the cooler weather, several attractions have announced opening dates for the 2024 season. Dubai Garden Glow will open on September 11, 2024 for its 10th season, according to its official website.

Tickets are available for Dubai Glow and Dinosaur Park, priced at Dh78.75. For children under 3 years, entry is free.

Earlier, Global Village announced that its 29th season would open to the public on October 16. Dubai Safari also announced that it will open for this year's season on October 1.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Travel