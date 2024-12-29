Dubai: Free WiFi at 6 more bus stations, RTA announces

More Dubai bus stations have come under free WiFi coverage, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

The service, which was first activated at four bus stations, has now been expanded to at least six more stations, including Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, International City, City Centre Deira, Al Qusais, and Al Jafiliya bus stations.

On December 1, free Wifi services were made available at Satwa, Union, Al Ghubaiba and Gold Souq bus stations .

The authority, which said the initiative has been undertaken “as part of our efforts to ensure a seamless public transport experience", said it was working on expanding the scope of the service to include all stations.