Dubai: Free entry announced to the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 7:19 PM

The UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 registration is now open. The competition is set to kick off on February 3 at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, and the public can secure their free tickets by visiting the "Dubai Platinum List" website.

This year's challenge will showcase world-class tactical teams competing in five main challenges: The Tactical Competition, Assault Challenge, Officer Rescue, High Tower Challenge, and Obstacle Course. The atmosphere promises to be electric with the spirit of competition.

Additionally, the committee confirms that spectators of the UAE SWAT Challenge will enjoy a range of exciting side events. These include a military parade by specialised units from various departments of Dubai Police and the Dubai Police Academy, accompanied by performances from the police band.

The program also features a K9 unit show organised by the Security Inspection Department, the Dubai Police ESports Tournament hosted by the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and a display by the Dubai Police Mounted Unit.

Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of cuisines offered by different restaurants, explore sports and products, and other items showcased by partners of the challenge.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness tactical excellence and enjoy a day full of family-friendly activities and entertainment.

