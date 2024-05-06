Dubai Frame to undergo changes, show peek into the future

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 6:53 PM

The Dubai Frame will soon undergo a massive makeover. “We will have a future of Dubai exhibition which will show visitors how the city will look 50 years in the future,” said Ahmed Ibrahim AlZarouni, Head of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality. “It will be totally different to what the public has seen at the attraction so far.”

This was revealed by Dubai Municipality at the Arabian Travel Mart (ATM) that kicked off on Monday.

Located inside the Zabeel Park, Dubai Frame stands at 150 metres tall and provides a bird’s eye view of the emirate’s landscape. On one side, it offers a glimpse into the past of the city, while the other side shows the glitzy and glamorous present of it.

The Mezzanine floor

On the mezzanine floor of the attraction, an exhibition traces the emirate’s rise from a small, fishing village to the commercial hub it has become. It is on the same floor that the future of Dubai exhibition will also be displayed.

According to officials, it will add a whole new dimension to the popular attraction. “It will be a very unique experience,” said Ahmed. “It will be completely interactive and will show how the emirate will be after 50 years in line with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision.”

As per some sources, the future exhibition will be complete with special audiovisual shows and effects.

Timeline

According to Ahmed, the work on renovating the attraction will begin shortly. “Soon, you will see the construction start there and visitors there will be rerouted,” he said. “The Dubai Frame will go for a full renovation that will provide a great experience. The work is expected to be completed in the last quarter of next year and will hopefully open to public soon afterwards.”

Currently, the Dubai Frame offers a unique experience to its visitors. A state-of-the-art elevator takes people to the top of the frame from where they can walk on the glass walkway that connects the two towers.

However, Ahmed clarified that even during the work, most parts of the attraction will remain accessible to the general public. “Just a part of the mezzanine floor will be closed off to public as the works get underway,” he said.

Last year, the attraction saw more than 1.6 million visitors visiting it with Dubai Municipality expecting the number of visitors to multiply considerably after the revamp is done.

