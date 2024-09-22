Dubai: Fire breaks out at warehouse near Metro station; firefighters respond

The family, who had been searching since 2021, was reunited with Sanjay in just 10 hours following the Khaleej Times report
A fire broke out at a warehouse, a short distance away from Abu Baker Al Siddique Metro Station in Deira, on Sunday morning.
The incident happened at around 9.30am. Firefighters responded immediately to control the blaze, said Khaleej Times readers who live near the area. In a video seen by Khaleej Times, several residential buildings could be seen in the densely populated area.
Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising in the air, and at least three firefighting vehicles responded to the emergency.
Dubai’s civil defence authorities have yet to issue a statement on the cause of the fire and when it was put out.
