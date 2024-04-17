Dubai extends remote work for govt employees till Friday

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 6:47 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 6:53 PM

Dubai government has announced that all federal employees will be working from home until Friday, April 19, 2024.

The authority added that only jobs that require people to be physically present will require them to come in to work.

Since Tuesday, government offices across the country have been operating remotely, except those in essential sectors.

Private sector firms had also been urged to prioritise the safety of their employees. However, some had to brave the storm to fulfil their duties.

