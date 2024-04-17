Dubai extends remote work for govt employees till Friday

'Khatm Al Shakla' in Al Ain witnessed 254.8mm of precipitation in less than 24 hours
Dubai government has announced that all federal employees will be working from home until Friday, April 19, 2024.
The authority added that only jobs that require people to be physically present will require them to come in to work.
Since Tuesday, government offices across the country have been operating remotely, except those in essential sectors.
Private sector firms had also been urged to prioritise the safety of their employees. However, some had to brave the storm to fulfil their duties.
The authority warned the public of avoiding flowing valleys during hazardous rainy weather
The group became a hub for coordination within hours with participants sharing contact information and locations of available accommodations
Addressing the Green Hydrogen Summit, Johnson took note of the incessant spell of rain recorded across the UAE
Curiously, it was also during the month of April
In the wake of heavy rains pounding the city, convenience stores have also downed their shutters, exacerbating the situation
Mall group issues statement as regular operations experience disruption
Some disembarked from their vehicles and attempted to complete the rest of their journey on foot