Dubai expat wins Dh1 million with 'free' raffle ticket

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 2:46 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 3:03 PM

A Singaporean expat based in Dubai has won Dh1 million in the weekly e-draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.

M. Rao, a resident since 2013, has been purchasing tickets occasionally since 2019.

“I am happy and grateful to Big Ticket,” Rao said when Big Ticket representatives informed him about his win.

Rao got lucky with a free ticket bought as part of the limited-period promotional offer from December 8 to 10.

“I purchased my tickets on December 9 after I saw an ad on Instagram about the special offer: Buy 2, Get 2. That’s what convinced me to buy my tickets this month, and to my surprise, one of my free tickets was the winning ticket.”

Asked about his plans for spending his prize, he said: “I don’t really have a plan yet, as I haven’t thought of it. I will make sure to spend my prize wisely. I have two children, and I will use part of my winning for their education.”

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets will have the chance to win Dh20 million on the upcoming live draw. Customers will also be entered into the weekly electronic draw, where one lucky winner will bag Dh1 million.

“My advice to everyone is to try your luck with Big Ticket, and it will happen for you. Big Ticket is real and guaranteed. That's what makes it special and different from other games,” Rao added.

Ticket can be purchased online through the Big Ticket’s official website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

