Dubai expat starts new year by winning $1-million cash in duty free draw

Robert Korbijn. Photos: Supplied

What better way to start the new year than winning $1-million cash? “It sounded surreal, but I wouldn’t complain. It’s a life-changing win,” Robert Korbijn, 43-year-old Dutch expat and latest winner at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday told Khaleej Times.

Korbijn, who lives in Dubai and works as a chief financial officer for an investment company based at DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), said he took the afternoon off to pick up his 15-year-old daughter when he received a call from DDF.

“I was, of course, hesitant at first if it (winning) was true. It was surreal – there was this moment you wanted to believe you won; but you also would like to first verify if it was true. So, I looked back at the live draw – and there it was, I heard my name,” said Korbijn, who first arrived in Dubai in July 2023, and has been a regular participant at the draw.

Korbijn is only the fourth Dutch who won the DDF Millennium Millionaire promotion since it began in 1999. He adds an extra $1-million cash or Dh3.67 million in his bank account after his winning ticket number 0309 – which he purchased on December 7 during his business trip last year – was picked up in the draw.

Korbijn, who rents an apartment in The Springs, said he would use a big part of his winning as a down payment for a house in Dubai. Some of it will be put aside and used in an investment. And a part will be spent to buy a special gift for his daughter, who Korbijn said “would definitely be looking forward to being spoiled a bit".

Before coming to the UAE, Korbijn worked in Cyprus and South America then returned to The Netherlands and worked there for 10 years before moving to Dubai, where he was assigned by his company.

“Dubai is a city of great opportunities. This is a fantastic place, and I only have high praise and respect for the leaders who made Dubai such a safe and well-structured city,” said Korbijn.

As for any advice he would give to anyone who also dreams of winning a windfall, Korbijn curlty said: “Just try your luck."

“Take risks in life to win something. You could be lucky but you will only gain something when you take some risks in life,” he added.

Other winners Meanwhile, Arulraj Thavasimani, who is based in India also won $1 million in series 486 draw on Wednesday. DDF organisers said Thavasimani is currently unreachable, but will no doubt be delighted to learn of his newfound wealth. Canadian expat Dominic Chaftari, 34, who is based in Dubai, won a brand new BMW X6 black sapphire metallic car, while German Martinpa Wasielewski won a Mercedes Benz G 500 with ticket number 1060 he purchased online on December 20. First-time ticket buyer, Filipina expat Ayleen Dorothy Umali, 43, won a BMW X6 M sedan and Abhilash Pachampully Balakrishnan, 45, from India, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 motorbike. Andrei Kadashov, a Russian based in Estonia, won an Indian 101 Scout motorbike.