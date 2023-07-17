Dubai: Employees to get insurance coverage for unpaid salaries, gratuities, repatriation costs

From August 2023, the programme will be mandatory on all new employment visas and work permits

Dubai South to support employees by providing comprehensive insurance coverage for all licensees registered under the Dubai Aviation City Corporation. This insurance package will safeguard workers by covering unpaid salaries, end-of-service gratuities, repatriation costs, and various other benefits.

The programme has been introduced to provide a safety net for employees where Dubai South licensees may not meet their obligations and employers need to adopt this scheme to protect their employees.

From August 2023, the Employee Protection Insurance programme will be mandatory on all new employment visas and work permits. For existing visa holders, the scheme will be mandatory during the renewal of residency permits.

DACC is the holding company of the aviation infrastructure in Dubai that includes Dubai International and DWC Airports, and Dubai South development. DACC is the licensing and regulatory body for more than 4,200 companies operating in Dubai South. DACC is also the parent corporation of Dubai Airports Corporation, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Dubai South, DANS, Duserve FM, and Dubai International Hotel.

An agreement was signed by Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC) and Dubai South, and Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance, to initiate the Employee Protection Insurance scheme.

The UAE government and other regulatory bodies are giving employee protection schemes a priority. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has also introduced a job loss insurance scheme for employees working in the federal government, free zones and private sector to ensure continued decent living for the unemployed and achieve a competitive knowledge economy by attracting and retaining the best talent.

In addition to unpaid salaries, end-of-service gratuities and repatriation costs of return for its employees, the insurance scheme also covers the repatriation of mortal remains of employees and unreimbursed expenses.

“The implementation of the Employee Protection Insurance programme will significantly boost the confidence of our licensees, showcasing our unwavering dedication to fostering an exceptional working environment and reaffirming our commitment to upholding Dubai’s competitive position on the global stage,” said Khalifa Al Zaffin.

