Dubai: Emirati sailor rescues 8 fishermen from drowning, honoured

He was unable to rescue two individuals as they had already drowned before he could reach them

by

Web Desk
Photos: Dubai Police
Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 4:08 PM

Last updated: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 5:32 PM

An Emirati sailor, who heroically rescued eight fishermen from drowning during a fishing trip, has been honoured by the Dubai Police.

Issa Mohammed Al Falasi was on a fishing trip when he noticed a person being carried away by the waves, at a distance. Without hesitation, he swiftly swung into action and rescued the individual. Al Falasi then went on to provide first aid. He then realised that there were nine more individuals aboard the boat and needed immediate assistance. Al Falasi embarked on a search and managed to save the eight fishermen. Unfortunately, he was unable to rescue two others as they had already drowned before he could reach them. He did manage to retrieve their bodies.

Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics Affairs at Dubai Police, honoured Al Falasi for his swift response and the rescue operation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Falasi said that his actions were motivated by a sense of humanitarian duty and his commitment as a UAE citizen to assist others. He advised all individuals planning fishing trips or outings to prioritise their safety by following necessary precautions and safety measures to protect their lives.

