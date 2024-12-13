Dubai: Drones, fireworks and dancing skydivers to light up UAE sky in unique show tonight

A unique show that combines drones, fireworks, and 'dancing' skydivers will light up the night sky in Dubai on December 13. Organisers told Khaleej Times that pyro drones (firework-drones) will take off over Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR, as skydivers leap from the sky to join the spectacle.

Kaltham Al Shamsi, assistant manager of Events Planning at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRA), said: "Adding to Dubai Shopping Festival's epic 30th anniversary celebrations, the dazzling pyro drones show merge pyrotechnics with state-of-the-art drone technology for two special performances on December 13 and January 11."

On December 13, about 150 pyro drones will take off at 8pm with a skydiving stunt and again at 10pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Marco Niedermeier, CEO and producer of AO Multimedia and Drones, explained: "In collaboration with Skydive Dubai, we’ve created two extraordinary shows. While the drones illuminate the sky with fireworks, the skydivers will leap from 10,000 feet, soaring above and in front of the drones in an exhilarating display. Equipped with additional lights and pyrotechnics on their suits, they will perform a mesmerising 'dance' in the air. These elite skydivers are among the most experienced in the world, manually controlling their pyrotechnics while executing breathtaking stunts."

Based in Dubai, AO Drones operates a fleet of 6,000 drones. Niedermeier, along with a team of designers, developers, and pilots, have created iconic shows such as the New Year's Eve event at the Burj Khalifa and the Chinese dragon flight around Burj Al Arab. "The DSF Drones Show ... has been choreographed by AO under the direction of the German art director Jan Ising, who is also based in Dubai, and ... a multimedia team of 3D animation specialists," said Niedermeier.

The drones can perform long shows even in winds of up to 8m/s, he added. "Each drone is powered by four advanced micro-engines and equipped with innovative software, enabling stunning light effects and 3D animations. A unique feature is their ability to carry firework effects, simultaneously linked to the LED lights and fully integrating them into the show design. This technological precision makes the shows truly one of a kind."

Al Shamsi explained the show's theme. "The show takes viewers on a journey through three decades of unforgettable moments, iconic milestones, and the festival’s transformative impact on Dubai’s cultural and entertainment landscape."

Twice-daily drone shows Meanwhile, the regular DSF drone shows - which began on December 6 - will continue till January 12 twice daily at 8pm and 10pm. The show features "cutting-edge technology, sensory immersion, and innovative storytelling that redefines live entertainment", according to Al Shamsi. "Over 1,000 state-of-the-art drones, with more than 4,000 propellers combined, are intricately choreographed and controlled by specialised technology software to deliver a seamless visual symphony in the skies above Dubai." ALSO READ: Dubai's biggest sale: How tourists, expats plan for VIP access, mega discounts during DSF New Year's Eve 2024 in UAE: 17 places to watch fireworks in Abu Dhabi, Dubai