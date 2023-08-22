Dubai: Driver in hit-and-run case arrested in less than 3 hours

Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 3:44 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 10:23 PM

A 24-year-old Asian driver who was involved in hit-and-run case was apprehended by the Dubai Police within less than three hours.

In the incident, a 27-year-old Asian man, who was crossing the road was hit by a vehicle and was left severely injured. The driver fled the scene in an attempt to escape the country, evading being caught by the authorities.

The injured victim was taken to Rashid Hospital for urgent medical care.

Colonel Abdel Moneim Abdel Rahman Muhammed, acting director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said the command and control room received a tip-off last Sunday at 10pm, stating that a hit-and-run accident had occurred in the Al Quoz Industrial Area.

It caused severe injuries to an individual, while the motorist fled the scene.

Police patrol vehicles rushed to the accident site to investigate the situation and take necessary measures. "Upon investigation, it was found that the young Asian man was crossing a side street when he was struck by a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene," said Col. Moneim.

He added that specialised teams initiated search efforts intensively. "Within an hour, they successfully located the vehicle involved in the collision which was abandoned with visible signs of impact. The motorist who fled the scene was placed on the wanted list and apprehended in less than 3 hours while attempting to flee outside the country," Col. Moneim said.

The colonel urged residents to take extra caution while crossing the roads and for motorists to be alert. “The main factor of pedestrian collision accidents is the improper crossing of pedestrians from non-designated areas, indicating the lack of responsibility exhibited by drivers who fail to prioritise pedestrians and flee the accident scene. These acts constitute two criminal offences punishable by law," he concluded.

