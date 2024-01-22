Dubai: Driver fined Dh2,000 for running over, injuring jawalking pedestrians

Photo for illustrative purposes only

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 2:35 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 3:35 PM

A driver and two jaywalkers were fined after an accident in Dubai left the pedestrians injured. The Dubai Traffic Court convicted the Arab driver for failure to adhere to traffic rules, while the Asian pedestrians were penalised for crossing from an undesignated area. The driver was fined Dh2,000 and the pedestrians Dh400 each.

The driver's failure to adhere to traffic rules and respect other road users resulted in the accident, the court ruled. He admitted he did not pay attention to the other two people as they passed in front of the vehicle. Medical reports confirmed the injuries sustained by the pedestrians.

The court also held the two Asian individuals responsible for their actions leading up to the accident. The defendants were convicted for crossing the road from an undesignated pedestrian area, disregarding traffic etiquette and rules. Their actions not only resulted in them being struck by the vehicle but also caused damage to the driver's vehicle.

