Dubai: Don’t know the difference between weekends and weekdays, says billionaire

Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder of Noon, said they have an "obsession" with the details of the projects they take up, including acquiring the best talent and human resources.

“We have an obsession with details of the projects and also with how to get the best people and how to get rid of useless people. We are very good at it. Getting rid of useless people is more important because if you have them, you have destruction. So we don’t wait too long,” said Alabbar, who is also the founder of Emaar Properties.

He added he and his teams are highly disciplined, otherwise it will be a challenge to manage such big companies.

“To manage such big companies, you need to have good people. I don’t know the difference between weekends and weekdays. I am really enjoying what I do,” said the Dubai-based billionaire.

As the UAE is increasingly turning into a knowledge-based economy, medium and large companies are focusing on bringing onboard skilled professionals that can take the companies forward in the fast-changing world, driven by advancements in new technologies.

'Change is the only guarantee'

'We want to dominate every e-commerce business. There is a new competition every day. You cannot sit still,” said Alabbar, who has been instrumental in establishing Dubai’s top brands such as Emaar Properties, Noon.com, and Eagle Hills among others. Alabbar explained that his companies beat not just competition, but their own estimates too. “Every single year, we change our budget.” “We owe this city so much. We are grateful that we have businesses and we have a good reputation,” he added. ALSO READ: Dubai: Kitchen-free homes soon as food delivery industry grows, billionaire predicts