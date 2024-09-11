Dubai: Doctor suspected of botched surgeries in UK suspended from UAE hospital

Dr Yaser Jabbar (Photo: LinkedIn)

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 6:45 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 7:55 PM

A doctor from a Dubai hospital who is facing a review in the UK over serious allegations of botched surgeries on children, has been suspended from his workplace in the UAE. Paediatric orthopaedic surgeon Dr Yaser Jabbar has been suspended immediately from the Clemenceau Medical Centre, where he was working.

In a statement, Dr Alya Al Mazrouei, CEO of the hospital, said, “CMC Hospital Dubai has been made aware of recent reports concerning allegations of misconduct and malpractice involving a physician employed at our hospital. We took immediate action to suspend the physician. We are awaiting the relevant authorities’ decisions on the matter.”

According to British media reports, Dr Yaser has been accused of doing surgeries which resulted in several children having limbs of varying lengths and even causing one child to have an amputation – an outcome that could have been avoided if a different course of action had been taken.

The Briton was also listed as practising at a medical facility called Orthocure and Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital in Al Safa.

According to a statement by Medcare Orthopedic and Spine Hospital, he was “never employed” by the group.

“Dr Yaser Jabbar has never consulted any patient or performed a surgery at Medcare till date. He was an external consultant at Orthocure, and Orthocure partnered with us for usage of surgical facilities,” it read.

Khaleej Times is still awaiting a comment from Orthocure.

Dr Yaser joined Orthocure just seven months ago and a now-deleted Instagram post of the facility listed him as someone with “over 20 years of extensive clinical experience”.