Dubai: Did you know you can get clothes tested for safety, quality? Here's how

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 9:57 AM Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 9:59 AM

Are you a parent worried about the materials used in your children's clothing? Or an environmentalist concerned about clothes that release hazardous or toxic materials into the air?

Dubai's Central Laboratory (DCL) offers a garment testing service — at affordable rates — that can help put your mind at ease.

The lab offers a wide variety of quality physical and chemical tests to cater to consumers who want to make sure their hard-earned money is put to good use and aligns with their expectations for safety and quality.

Available to the public, the service ensures that garments sold in Dubai conform to stringent safety and environmental regulations, thereby reducing the risk of harmful exposure to chemicals or poorly made products.

What are the available tests?

The garment testing service offered by DCL enables clients to submit garments for comprehensive analysis. The primary objective is to verify that clothing items meet local and international standards for safety, durability, and environmental impact. The service includes a range of tests designed to assess the physical and chemical properties of textiles, ensuring that garments are safe to wear and free from harmful substances.

Tests include:

Fabric strength and durability: This assesses the resilience of the material, ensuring that the fabric can withstand wear and tear without premature degradation.

Colour fastness: This test checks whether the garment’s colours are resistant to washing, rubbing, and exposure to light, ensuring they do not fade or transfer onto other materials.

Chemical composition analysis: This focuses on identifying hazardous substances, such as formaldehyde and certain dyes, that can pose health risks to consumers. The presence of banned dyes, which can release carcinogenic compounds, is also tested.

Pricing and categories

The service is offered at accessible rates, starting at Dh30 for basic tests. The cost varies based on the type and complexity of the tests required. For instance, more detailed chemical analyses or advanced durability tests may incur additional charges.

Here are some of the available tests:

Type of test Test duration (working days) Price Measurement of pH 3 Dh155 Toxic heavy metals 3 Dh315 Extractable dyestuffs in textile including allergenic and carcinogenic dyestuffs 5 Dh385 Colour fastness 2-5 Dh30 to Dh200

For the full list of tests and their prices, visit the Dubai Municipality website.

How to access the service

Consumers wishing to test their garments should follow these steps:

Go to the Dubai Municipality website then select Services – Individual Services – Test Samples of Consumer Products - Apply Now, or visit Dubai Municipality - Dubai Central Laboratory Department.

Bring the samples to the lab or through a shipping company. Here's the address: Dubai Central Laboratory Department - Customer Happiness Centre - Block D2 - Ground Floor, Makani number: 29644 93053.

Pay the fees.

Receive the test result report through the website or by e-mail.

The test begins once the required fees are paid. You must pay the test fees within 10 days of submission. If the fees are not paid within this period, the application is automatically cancelled.

Official working hours at Dubai Central Laboratory are Monday to Thursday from 7.30am to 3.30pm and Friday from 7.30am to 12pm.