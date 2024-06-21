Dubai: Dial 999 only for emergencies, residents urged after hotline gets over 71,000 calls during Eid

Ameri assured that the country's leadership transition would proceed without disruption following President Raisi's death
Residents are urged by the authorities to dial 999 only for emergency situations as the Dubai Police received 71,370 phone calls made to emergency number 999. The public is then advised to call 901 for non-emergency situations.
More than 77,000 phone calls during the Eid Al Adha holidays were received by the Dubai Police including 71,370 calls made to 999, and 6,433 calls through 901, authorities announced on Friday, June 21.
Receiving this much number of phone calls especially during the holidays is not new to the Dubai Police. Last year, they responded to over 2.1 million calls within 10 seconds. Meanwhile, in 2022, they responded to 7.4 million calls.
According to Brig. Turki Abdul Rahman bin Faris, deputy director of the General Department of Operations, the Dubai Police “intensified their efforts and preparations during official holidays as well as national and religious occasions to provide immediate assistance to the public".
Meanwhile, Major Gen. Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commander-in-chief for operations, praised the efforts of the Events Security Committee in “ensuring security at all mosques and large prayer halls, as well as tourist areas, beaches, shopping centres, open markets, public parks, and workers' areas".
Al Ghaithi noted Dubai Police deployed 429 security patrols, 21 land rescue patrols, 34 marine security boats, two helicopters, 35 ambulances, 51 bicycles, 10 marine rescue boats, and 62 civil defence vehicles. There were also seven control centres that monitored traffic and public transportation. He added authorities diverted the route of 439 workers' buses to prevent severe congestion during the holidays.
Dubai Police, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), and other government agencies also held a special Eid Al Adha celebration with more than 6,000 workers in Jebel Ali. There were sports and entertainment events, and special prize draws.
