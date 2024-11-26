Dubai: Dh44-million supercar, Dh1.46-million Rolex up for grabs at exclusive auction

RM Sotheby's auction in Dubai

A rare Mercedes-Benz G 63, previously owned by the Dubai royal family, and a bespoke 2014 Pagani Zonda 760 LM Roadster, estimated to sell for over Dh44 million, are some of the masterpieces that will be up for grabs at the second RM Sotheby’s Dubai sale.

The auction, which will be held behind closed doors at the Emirates Golf Club on December 1 in partnership with the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE, is expected to attract collectors looking at snapping up various precious items.

The Zonda was produced by ace car designer Horacio Pagani to the specifications of its consigning owner, including stunning clear-lacquered bare carbon bodywork. Today, only 140 Zonda road cars exist. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, the Zonda is now regarded as one of the greatest supercars ever made.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Also going under the hammer is a 2017 Pagani Huayra BC Coupé — one of approximately 20 models built by the track-focused Huayra BC. Boasting a lacquered bare carbon-fibre bodywork with orange accents, this car is powered by a six-litre V-12 from AMG that delivers an astounding 827 horsepower. It is estimated to sell for over Dh16 million.

2017 Pagani Huayra BC Coupé

Returning for the second edition

This is the second time that the global auction company has brought their collection to the UAE. In March this year, suave supercars, unique watches and limited-edition memorabilia were auctioned off at yet another private event at Al Serkal Avenue. With 24 cars ranging from Dh300,000 to Dh12 million, RM Sotheby's brought several unique items to the auction, including a Scuderia Ferrari racing suit allocated to Michael Schumacher for the 1999 French Grand Prix weekend to a replica of late F1 race Ayrton Senna’s helmet.

This year's sale will also feature a collection of eight watches. The highlight is the Rolex Daytona 'Paul Newman', estimated to be worth approximately Dh1.46 million.

Petrol heads can also buy a 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé, designed by Formula 1 engineering legend and multiple championship-winning designer Adrian Newey. Powered by an electric motor-assisted Cosworth V-12 making 1,160 horsepower, it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.6 seconds. With a mere 109km on the clock, it is estimated to sell for approximately Dh11 million. 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupe A 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Roadster, just one of 20 built, will also go under the hammer. Built to commemorate 100 years since the birth of the company founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Centenario is offered with single ownership and is estimated at approximately Dh8.4 million. 2014 Pagani Zonda 760 LM Roadster Other cars sold at the auction include two striking McLarens, a trio of Ferraris and a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet, one of 99 ever built. Those who wish to participate in the auction must register their interest beforehand. ALSO READ: Look: From Sheikh Zayed's coffee pot to vintage swords, this Emirati collector owns over 2,000 antiques UAE: Rare 17th-century carpets worth Dh1.84 billion will be displayed in Ras Al Khaimah