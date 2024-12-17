Dubai: Dh150,000 Christmas tree with LED lights, custom garlands ushers in the Holiday season

Grand Christmas tree at Motiongate Dubai

Dubai is embracing the festive season with flair, as dazzling Christmas trees illuminate the city. Notable highlights include the grand tree at Motiongate Dubai in Dubai Parks and Resorts, which cost Dh150,000, and another enchanting centrepiece at Expo City’s Winter City, both of which promise unforgettable experiences for visitors.

Ahmed Ali, senior manager of sports and entertainment at Dubai Parks and Resorts, said that the Christmas tree was designed to reflect the park's Hollywood-inspired theme. “The tree serves as a central photo opportunity, strategically positioned to frame the iconic Motiongate arch, creating a picture-perfect backdrop for visitors,” said Ali.

The tree, adorned with dazzling LED lights, reflective ornaments, and custom-made garlands in festive colours, draws attention both day and night. The installation process, completed within just 24 hours, was a remarkable feat of coordination. "The transition from UAE National Day decorations to the festive setup was executed overnight to minimise disruptions," Ali noted.

Preparations for the tree began two weeks prior to ensure smooth execution. A dedicated team of over 30 professionals, including engineers, decorators, and electricians, worked tirelessly to set up the tree in just 8 to 12 hours, using weather-resistant materials and reinforced bases tested for durability and safety.

Winter magic at Expo City Dubai

Another attraction that was transformed into a magical wonderland is Expo City Dubai's Winter City, with its Christmas tree serving as the heart of the celebrations. Dalya Kattan, creative director for Entertainment and Experiences at Expo City Dubai, explained the inspiration behind this year’s concept.

The setup of Expo City's tree was a meticulous process that took three full days of round-the-clock work. "The process began with assembling the structure and branches, followed by detailed decoration and the placement of a massive star topper," Kattan explained. A team of around 45 specialists, including Al Wasl Dome projection technicians, contributed to the Winter City setup, with preparations kicking off as early as March.

Serving as the centrepiece for various activities, the tree hosts Santa's meet-and-greet sessions, creating unforgettable memories for families. Surrounded by the mesmerising projection content at Al Wasl Plaza, the tree becomes one of the most magical Christmas attractions in Dubai.

"Our theme centres on the North Pole and Santa's home, dividing the dome into Santa's Toy Factory for kids and a high-end North Pole-inspired retail market for festive shopping," she said. Snowfall in the desert One of the most popular features of Winter City, according to Kattan, is the artificial snowfall experience, created using eco-friendly snow machines from Desert Snow. "Thanks to their commitment to offsetting carbon emissions, this experience remains both magical and sustainable," she said. In addition to the stunning tree, Winter City boasts 30 food trucks and carts offering a wide range of festive treats and international cuisines. Special seasonal menus are available at select restaurants within Expo City, and every Saturday in December features a festive Brunch City event, including an extra-special brunch on December 25.