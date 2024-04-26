Dubai: Dead fish spotted in some water channels; municipality clarifies cause

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 4:22 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 5:01 PM

Dubai Municipality (DM) has clarified that dead fishes seen in water channels after the torrential rain and floods were a natural phenomenon.

Several media and social media accounts had reported that there were dead fishes across sidewalks and water channels in the emirate.

According to a statement released by the civic body, this is a “natural phenomenon” and can happen due to several reasons. “Occurrence of dead fish is often caused by changes in weather conditions, such as increased rainfall or rising sea surface temperatures,” said a spokesperson.

DM further clarified that specialised teams were currently on the ground managing the situation. “The municipality’s teams are managing the issue and conducting the necessary clean-up operations in accordance with established protocols to ensure environmental safety and public health,” the spokesperson elaborated.

On April 16, UAE received the highest rainfall on record for the country. According to authorities, Dubai received over 220mm in less than 24 hours — which is more than a year’s worth of rains in a single day.

Last week, the DM chief said that it took time to drain and channel the water through sewage and rainwater drainage networks. Director general Dawoud Al Hajri said his teams had operated “non-stop” to clear the streets.

The authority mobilised over 2,425 engineers, technicians, and workers for the clean-up operations. “Operating around the clock and covering all regions, these teams are equipped to swiftly address emergencies resulting from impact of rains, including water accumulation, clogged drains, and fallen trees,” he said.

Teams from various government entities in the emirate continued to work around the clock to ensure the full restoration of services and smooth traffic flow on roads. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) deployed over 2,500 response personnel, including engineers, technicians, workers, contractors, and suppliers. It mobilised 400 pumps, 300 tanks, and over 200 trucks and bulldozers.

