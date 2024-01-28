Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 234,000 pills hidden in towels

The spaces were inaugurated when a group of delivery riders took to a field for a friendly cricket match
Dubai Customs on Sunday said it thwarted an attempt to smuggle 234,000 Tramadol pills from an Asian country concealed within a shipment of towels.
Officers at Sea Customs Centers in Jebel Ali and Tecom detected various densities and variations in the towel shipment through radiation inspection during the examination process.
The authority deploys a comprehensive set of measures and technologies to counter smuggling attempts, beginning with the 'Early Warning' system, which identifies pre-suspected shipments. It uses various methods, including manual inspection, X-ray detection, and K9 dog units.
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, director-general of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said the efficiency of inspection officers is a point of pride.
Rashid Al Dhabbah Al Suwaidi, acting director of Sea Customs Management at Dubai Customs, said despite smugglers employing deceptive methods to evade inspection, the authority remains committed to protecting society from the harmful effects of addiction to prohibited drugs.
