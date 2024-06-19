Dubai crowned world’s most picturesque city at night

Photo: AFP file

Dubai has topped the list as the world's most picturesque city to explore after dark, capturing the top spot among global destinations renowned for their night time beauty.

In a recent study conducted by Travelbag, Dubai has been crowned the world's most picturesque city by night. The study analysed a combination of factors including Instagram hashtags, light and noise pollution levels, and safety ratings for walking alone at night across 136 cities worldwide.

According to the study, Dubai leads among long-haul destinations for its stunning night time views. The '#dubaiatnight' Instagram hashtag has over 27,387 tags, showcasing the city's picturesque evenings.

“Dubai's night time transformation is truly mesmerising. As night falls, Sheikh Zayed Road, with its towering skyscrapers and dynamic cityscape, becomes a glowing corridor,” said Fozil Rakhimov, an Uzbek tourist who often visits Dubai.

“The Marina waterfront is adorned with countless lights from luxury yachts, restaurants, and high-rise apartments in the surroundings. The reflections of these lights create a magical effect that enhances the beauty at night,” added Rakhimov.

Dubai also excelled in safety, ranking fourth globally with a safety score of 83.4 out of 100, ensuring that visitors can enjoy the city's beauty without concerns. According to Travelbag's findings, Dubai's combination of safety and ambiance makes it a standout destination for night exploration.

Several factors contribute to Dubai's strong safety rating. The city maintains a well-developed infrastructure, including well-lit streets and public areas, monitored by extensive security measures. Law enforcement and emergency services are readily accessible and responsive, ensuring quick assistance if needed. Dubai's strict regulations and enforcement of laws contribute to a low crime rate, enhancing overall safety perceptions among visitors.

Zsuzsa Vinczeller, a tourist who visited Dubai, described her feelings for the city. She said: “I'm very grateful that I had the chance to visit Dubai. It has its own beauty, as every city does. Of course, some of the buildings are incredible, and I love their architecture.

“Everyone I talked to who lives there, from taxi drivers to office workers, loves Dubai and they would love to stay there long term, so that must mean something,” added Vinczeller.

Many residents and tourists have posted photos and videos on social media, captioning how the city turns magical at night.

Regines Blog, an Instagram user was impressed by Dubai Marina’s Skyline and how it comes alive at night. She posted: “Dubai - Marina Harbour - beautiful Skyline in the nighttime.”