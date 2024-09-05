Dubai Crown Prince appoints new CEOs for government entities

Photo: File

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 6:24 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, issued a series of decisions pertaining to the appointment of new CEOs for Dubai Government entities.

Sheikh Hamdan issued Executive Council Decision No. (54) of 2024 pertaining to the appointment of Issam Abdulrahim Kazim as CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing; and Decision No. (55) of 2024 naming Mohammed Abdullah Shael AlSaadi, as CEO of Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade; and Decision No. (56) of 2024 appointing Essa Harab Khalifa bin Hadher, as CEO of the Economic Strategy Sector at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

He also issued Decision No. (57) of 2024 pertaining to the appointment of Sahia Sajjad Ahmed as CEO of Regulatory Policy and Governance at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Decision No. (58) of 2024 appointing Saad Mohammed Al Awadhi as CEO of Corporate Support Services at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Meanwhile, Decision No. (59) of 2024 stipulates appointing Khaled Hassan Mohammed Mubasheri as CEO of the Legislation and Disputes Sector at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Decisions No. (54), (55), (56), (57), (58), and (59) are effective from 1st April, 2024, and will be published in the Official Gazette.